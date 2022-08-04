Active incident at Mall of America causes lockdown
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mall of America is on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to an active incident. Video from witnesses shows people running through the mall.
Bloomington police posted to there is “an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene.”
We’ll continue to follow this developing story.
