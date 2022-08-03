Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Teacher positions remain unfilled as school year approaches

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are just a few weeks until students will return back to class for the 2022-23 school year.

School districts in the Red River Valley are still working on filling open educator positions in time for the upcoming school year.

As of Monday, Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.

The district is also looking to fill five openings for speech language pathologists.

District officials say special education positions are more difficult to fill in comparison to regular education.

All of the district’s openings require a North Dakota teaching license.

FPS officials say principals are actively completing the interviewing and hiring process.

West Fargo Public Schools currently has 30 unfilled certified professional positions.

Officials say the majority of the openings are within the district’s special education program.

They are looking for speech language pathologists, school psychologists, and special education teachers.

Across the river, Moorhead Area Public schools only have six teaching positions left to fill.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
UPDATE: Officers involved in deadly shooting of Mapleton man identified
Chad Isaak
Convicted murderer takes own life in ND prison
Kwame Twum
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
AP Mega Millions generic
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
Interstate vehicle fire
UPDATE: Driver in I-94 vehicle crash, fire dies, passenger remains hospitalized

Latest News

Water Safety- August 02
Tips to avoid youth drowning in open waters
Consignment
More people are selling to consignment shops to make extra cash
water august 2
10:00PM News August 2 - Part 2
cows august 2
10:00PM News August 2 - Part 1