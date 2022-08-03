Teacher positions remain unfilled as school year approaches

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are just a few weeks until students will return back to class for the 2022-23 school year.

School districts in the Red River Valley are still working on filling open educator positions in time for the upcoming school year.

As of Monday, Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.

The district is also looking to fill five openings for speech language pathologists.

District officials say special education positions are more difficult to fill in comparison to regular education.

All of the district’s openings require a North Dakota teaching license.

FPS officials say principals are actively completing the interviewing and hiring process.

West Fargo Public Schools currently has 30 unfilled certified professional positions.

Officials say the majority of the openings are within the district’s special education program.

They are looking for speech language pathologists, school psychologists, and special education teachers.

Across the river, Moorhead Area Public schools only have six teaching positions left to fill.

