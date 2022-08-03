Pro-life coalition opposes Red River Women’s Clinic move to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, say it’s leading a coalition of Christian churches and community members to keep Red River Women’s Clinic from opening a new facility in Moorhead.

The Red River Women’s Clinic announced it would be moving across state lines to Minnesota following the United States Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the clinic would have to cease operations on July 28, but a Bismarck judge ruled to temporarily block the trigger law in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights. Wrigley re-certified the trigger law and the abortion ban in North Dakota now goes into effect on August 27.

The Red River Women’s Clinic says they have purchased a property in Moorhead, which doesn’t sit well with pro-life advocates.

“Moorhead has become front and center as a destination for women seeking an abortion from all over the United States,” said Tim Miller, Executive Director of PLAM Action. “We are not okay with Red River Women’s abortion Clinic assuming they can simply jump over the river and set up operations in a community that never invited them.”

Bishop Andrew Cozzens of the Crookston Diocese said, “We are committed to welcoming and supporting every human life. Every Catholic Church in the Diocese of Crookston is prepared to support mothers and fathers who find themselves in a crisis pregnancy. We will walk with moms and dads in need at every stage to help them in the choice for life. Now is the time to strengthen the culture of life and not to continue to choose death as the answer to a crisis pregnancy.”

Miller says the group has extensively researched the move by Red River Women’s Clinic and claims they know where the clinic in Moorhead will be located.

“We know we cannot legally stop them from performing abortions at the property. However, we do plan to do what we can to make a move problematic for them. Our plans include educating residents and businesses of Moorhead as to the implications of this abortion clinic operating in Moorhead. We are also going to hold prayer vigils outside of the property beginning immediately.”

Colleen Samson of 40 Days for Life Fargo said, “We have been praying for Red River Women’s Clinic to move out of Fargo for many years. While I am blessed they are finally leaving Fargo, we do not want them to open shop in Moorhead. We will be leading prayer efforts outside of the new location for as long as it takes to stop them.”

The coalition of anti-abortion groups and individuals say they will put pressure on the Red River Women’s Clinic from opening in Moorhead.

“We are going to be peaceful and show the love of Christ toward everyone, but do not think for a second we will not be bold in our efforts. They cannot succeed in expanding abortion in Minnesota,” Miller said.

Miller is the Executive Director of PLAM Action and currently a Minnesota State Representative, 17A.

