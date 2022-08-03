Contests
Christmas on the Danube

OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months

A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill., Thursday, June 30, 2022. The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday, July 28, in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided Wednesday to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months at a time of high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine.

The OPEC+ coalition said it will increase output to 100,000 barrels a day next month after raising it by by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August. The group considered what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall, with gasoline prices at the pump still high.

OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, curtailed production during the pandemic as oil prices and demand plummeted, and those cuts are due to expire in September. The OPEC+ coalition has been gradually adding more oil and gas to the market as economies recovered.

Some OPEC nations, such as Angola and Nigeria, have been producing less than the agreed-upon amount. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have the capacity to increase production, although it’s unclear if they will want to.

Russia’s oil and natural gas exports to the world have declined as many nations imposed sanctions or curtailed buying from the major supplier due to its invasion of Ukraine. Russia also has reduced or cut off natural gas to a dozen European countries, further driving up energy prices, squeezing people’s spending power and threatening to cause a recession if nations can’t stockpile enough gas to get through the winter.

It was the first official monthly meeting of the OPEC+ group since its leader, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, died at age 63 in his home country of Nigeria last month. Haitham al-Ghais, a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, took over as secretary general of OPEC this week.

It was also OPEC’s first meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month, aiming to improve relations and hoping to encourage more oil production from the cartel. There was no oil production agreement announced after the meeting, but Biden said he expected OPEC to take steps to increase production in the coming weeks.

The price of oil rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. But it has fallen somewhat since OPEC last met.

In the U.S., a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $4.19 on average Tuesday. That’s substantially lower than in June, when the nationwide average surpassed $5 a gallon, but it’s still painfully high for many frontline workers and families to afford and about 32% higher than what drivers were paying a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
UPDATE: Officers involved in deadly shooting of Mapleton man identified
Black bear dies after being hit by a motorcycle.
Minnesota motorcyclist hurt after crash with black bear
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Nicolae Miu, 52
Bail set at $1 million for Apple River stabbing suspect

Latest News

The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
A bear is seen being petted in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The woman who took the photo said the bear...
Guests seen petting bear will be kicked out of hotel, owner says
The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9,...
New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
Protesters react to a proposed abortion ban.
Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states