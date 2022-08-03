Contests
Christmas on the Danube

More people are selling to consignment shops to make extra cash

Consignment
Consignment(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Rising costs due to inflation are causing many consumers to start finding other ways to make some extra cash.

The manager of one local consignment shop says they’ve become inundated with gently used items as more people selling them to make a quick buck.

She says their buying intake has been up 15%.

“People have been cleaning out their closets. They’re getting down to the bare bones of what they need,” said Shantelle Peterson, the manager of Clothes Mentor.

Sellers could get between 30-40% for their items from Clothes Mentor, but the manager says they have more become selective about what they accept to stick to current trends.

