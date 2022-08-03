Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Workers at a restaurant in Moorhead are asking for support, saying an ongoing construction project is hitting the business hard.

Thai Orchid says the construction on Center Avenue makes it difficult for customers to get to the restaurant, but they want people to know they are still open.

“The past 2 months have been harsh,” they said in a post on their Facebook page. “Worst situation for us since our opening 8 years ago.”

They are asking customers to dine in, take out or order online. They say you can take 1st Avenue to get to Thai Orchid while Center Avenue is closed.

After seeing the Facebook post from Thai Orchid, staff at The NINES purchased $500 worth of gift cards from Thai Orchid to give away. The NINES is also offering 15% off of purchases when you show a receipt from Thai Orchid through the month of August.

As a thank you, Thai Orchid says any customer with a receipt from The NINES will get a free Thai Tea through the month of August.

You can order from Thai Orchid by clicking here or calling 218-227-0099. View the menu online here.

Moorhead’s Center Avenue Corridor is under construction from the Red River to 8th Street.

