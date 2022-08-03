Moorhead Police investigate report of shots fired

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a north-side gas station.

A check of dispatch logs showed police spent more than one hour on scene for reports of gun shots heard in the 1500 blk. of 11th St. N. around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Police confirm with Valley News Live shell casings were found on the ground near the gas station.

Moorhead Police expect to release more information later in the day.

