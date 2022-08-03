Minnesota DPS gets K9 to sniff out illegal cash

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a new K9 on the team that is trained to sniff out U.S. currency. K9 Bia will work with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division.

Bia is a 1 1/2-year-old female German shorthair pointer. Her skills will help law enforcement find stolen or illegal money, interrupt the flow of funds for illegal activities and get restitution for victims of theft.

Bia was imported from Hungary and can sniff out cash hidden in homes, buildings, vehicles or buried in a yard. She spent three months pre-training with the Minnesota State Patrol to recognize currency odors and build her search skills. She sharpened those skills working with her handler, Special Agent Brad Rezny.

“Our agents have found money in pillowcases, socks and secret carve-outs in residences and furniture,” said DPS-AGED Director Carla Cincotta. “Once a search warrant is signed by a judge, Bia can quickly and neatly search a home or business. Using Bia reduces the need to take apart property, dig or cut and eases our agents’ workloads.”

Officials say once Bia detects the odor of currency, she will sit down and lock on the area. Agents will then take the money into evidence. Bia’s reward for her hard work? Play time with her favorite squishy ball.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.