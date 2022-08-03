iCan Bike camp is rolling out for children with disabilities

Contests
Valley Today KVLY - iCan Bike camp
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - iCan Bike camp is back in Fargo teaching children with disabilities how to ride a bike.

The camp began on Monday and ends on Friday at the Moorhead high school.

Anne Carlson sponsors the event and their vice president said it teaches disabled children independence.

“It provides an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to learn to ride bike and be independent. Anne Carlson’s mission is to promote independence for all so what better way than to learn to ride bike so individuals can ride with their friends, with their family’s and it’s fun,” said Sarah Fuchs, east region vice president at Anne Carlson.

The camp will return next year.

