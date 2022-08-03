Hot and Breezy Thursday in Advance of Friday Storms

WEDNESDAY NIGHT - THURSDAY: Conditions Wednesday night will remain pleasant. Thursday, temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise as the wind shifts out of a more southerly direction in advance of a cold front that will slide through the Valley Friday night. Thursday will start out fairly cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s but will heat up to the upper 80s and 90s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures on Friday will continue to be warm in the 80s and 90s with a gusty south wind. Some areas south could see afternoon temperatures near 100 degrees. A cold front will move through the area on Friday evening that will bring showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures look seasonably comfortable for our weekend, with 70s and 80s expected both days. We will have another chance of some showers and storms for your Saturday morning, with mainly dry conditions expected all day Sunday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A few spotty showers or storms are possible on Monday, but we’re expecting plenty of dry time as we get going for the first of the next business week. Temperatures warm into the 80s for most. 80s are again the rule of order for Tuesday, with perhaps a few morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is looking nice with fair conditions. The lows will be in the mid to low 60s. As the day progresses, we will heat up to the 80s for most of us with temps in the 90s possible in some places.

FARGO AREA 70-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 59. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 73. High: 96.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of some morning showers or storms. Low: 67. High: 77.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy skies. Low: 58. High: 79.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 60. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 62. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 86.

