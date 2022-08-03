Grand Forks Public Health offering Novavax vaccine

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Public Health has announced that they will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at vaccination clinics on August 9, 10 and 11.

They say that due to limited quantities, designated clinics will offer the Novavax vaccine to preserve the current allocations. Those looking to schedule an appointment for the vaccine can register online for the 9th, 10th or 11th.

The Novavax vaccine is administered in a two-dose series, three weeks apart. The second doses are reserved for those who received their first dose at GFPH.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.