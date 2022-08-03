Four generation family of divers descend together for the first time

FRAZEE, MN (Valley News Live) - For as long as we can remember, families across the world have spent quality time bonding over family activities. For the Van Raden family, it’s the first time they’re sharing their tradition of scuba diving across four generations from 7 to 80 years old. It’s been a family tradition since the eldest, Charlie, started in the 1950′s.

“It’s a whole new world out there for you. It’s something you’ll never forget,” stated Charlie Van Raden.

“It’s a whole new world under there, very few people to this day get to experience what’s under the water,” added Rick, Charlie’s son, a second-generation diver.

“When you go diving, you’re experiencing something that’s really unknown. You’re getting to see something you don’t have perspective on until you get under there,” said Josh, Rick’s son, a third generation diver. “With some of the crazier things you see under there some people might not want to believe it. It’s like fishing stories.”

But even with all the sights hidden beneath the surface, the greatest beauty the Van Raden’s have is sharing the experience with loved ones such as Rick, Josh, and his grandchildren Caius, Ezra and Emily.

Ricked stated, “What really is fun for me is to watch my grandkids be able to see and experience what I was able to experience.”

“It was beyond my wildest dreams that it would develop into something like this with all my children and their children being able to dive today,” added Charlie.

And for Charlie, the one who started it all, he says he couldn’t imagine things any better.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think I would be diving at this stage in my life. That was one of my life’s goals, 20 years ago when I was diagnosed with cancer, I’m going to beat this and I’m going to be diving when I’m 80 years old and here it is today, it’s become a reality for me.”

