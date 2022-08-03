46 new drinks to debut at this year’s MN State Fair: Take a look!

ST. PAUL, MN-- Three weeks until the Great Minnesota Get-Together! Are you thirsty?

Minnesota State Fair leaders have announced 46 brand new beverages, some containing alcohol and some without alcohol.

Plus, a Northland brewery will make an appearance debuting their Cold IPA!

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. says their cold and refreshing brew is a crossover style that brings together the hop smash of an IPA with the drinkability of a lager.

Here’s the 2022 beverage lineup:

Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie

A special-edition Super Craft Elixir release. Superior craft ginger beer mixed with zested limes and hard seltzer from cane sugar, slushie style! At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy

The delicious Arnold Palmer is now in a spiked, super refreshing slushy. 5% ABV. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Baklava Cream Ale

Brewed in the classic cream ale style, this masterpiece is flavored with vanilla, honey, lemon and walnuts to emulate the traditional Greek dessert baklava. 5.5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bomba Bull Frosé All Day Slushy

Frosé all day with this summer sipper. Fusing Saint Paul, Minn.-made Gray Duck Distillery Bomba Juice spirited seltzer with a fruity fun mix of lemonade, strawberry and a kick of Red Bull served frosé slushy style. 4.7% ABV. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bririta

The crisp, light flavors and slight floral scent of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery’s Brianna blend with Island Oasis Margarita mix for a pure-paradise tropical sipper, garnished with a slice of lime. 4.8% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Cherry Berry Chill

There’s no better way to chill out than with a Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) and White Claw Hard Seltzer slushie! At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Cherry Limeade Blonde

Sweet cherry flavor melds with tart, aromatic lime peel and puree to harken back to carefree summer days of bike rides, water balloon fights and swimming pools with friends! 5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Chili Pineapple Express Sour

This bright, refreshing pineapple sour ale is rimmed with a light coating of Tajin chili-lime seasoning to add a little extra layer of complexity to this refreshing summer sipper. But don’t worry – it’s just Minnesota spicy ;-). 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Coasters Mango Slushy

Quench any thirst with this smooth, fruity and flavorful slushy made with Mike’s Hard Mango. 8% ABV. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Cold IPA

Cold and refreshing, just like a dip in Lake Superior, this crossover style brings together the hop smash of an IPA you know and love with the drinkability of a lager. It’s cold up here, yeah, but that’s why we love it. 6% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Crowd Control

This stand-alone New England Double IPA is packed with shoulder-to-shoulder Mosaic, Strata and Cashmere hops. 8% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Cucumber Summer

Bright golden with a gentle haze, tropical hop aroma and flavor, and packed with refreshing cucumber, this IPA is somehow both bold and hoppy yet refreshing and herbal. It’s the best of both worlds. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Electrik Empress

After a year of long, slow-mixed culture fermentation in an original 1936 cypress wood lagering tank, this beer was transferred onto 6,600 pounds of plums for five more months of maturation on fruit. Electrik Empress is hazy, cotton candy pink in color and bursting with the fresh aroma of ripe plum skins. It is medium-bodied and fairly dry with a soft lemon-tart acidity and flavor of plums, lemon and pear. 5.9% ABV. 4 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

ENCORE!

This cold press IPA – a new style emerging out of Portland, Ore. – takes inspiration from several different lager traditions in the pursuit of drinkability. A bright and lean IPA, it’s brewed with a touch of Minnesota wild rice and fermented cold for maximum crispiness. Drippy tropical fruit and sauvignon blanc spritz-forward aromas are courtesy of Strata and Idaho 7 hops. Note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (except on Sept. 4, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free). 6.2% ABV. 66 IBUs. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by BlackStack Brewing. Grandstand Food & Beverage – Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Epic Yuzu

The heroes and heroines of the classic epic poems sang of Ambrosia, the nectar of the gods. We’re pretty sure they were talking about this beer. Light, crisp, tart and refreshing, this exotic yuzu-infused creation is fit for peaks of Olympus. 4.5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Fair Mullet

You’ve had the cousin, but this IPA is more mullet, more jean jacket and all party! The perfect guilty-pleasure, pairing with fried food, music, people watching and mullet sightings! 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Grain Belt Lim’

A light malt flavor with a hint of lime gives this beer a nice twist that inspires more from this unique lager. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At Schell’s Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Green Apple Caramel Sour

With a profile of tart green apples and caramel, a favorite treat is now in a drinkable sour. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Green Apple Wine Slushie

A is for apple, and this A+ refresher features apple wine with a green apple twist. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Hangar Honey

This melon wheat beer features the strong aroma of melon with slightly wheaty, sweet, crisp highlights. 4.8% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., at Third Street Brewhouse. At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Hard Lemonade Slushie

A special-edition Squoze Hard Seltzer release. Fresh lemons, lemon zest and cane sugar are frozen and served as a slushie. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Hawaiian POG BOLO Hard Seltzer

Inspired by a deliciously sweet Hawaiian libation, this tropical vacation for your taste buds combines the island flavors of passion fruit, orange and guava (POG) into a crushable sunset-colored hard seltzer. Place your seatbacks and tray tables in their upright position, you’re about to land in BOLO paradise. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Hay-Z

A New England-style juicy pale ale with a hint of passion fruit. 5.5% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., and Stillwater, Minn., by a collaboration of The Freehouse Brewery and Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Hideaway Sunset

Think of a Tequila Sunrise cocktail in the form of a beer. Orange, grenadine, a bit of sour and a hint of tequila flavor (without actual tequila) ­­– raise a glass in a sunset toast! 6% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Kirby Pucker #34 Preserved Lemon

Batting third is Kirby Pucker, a rotation of brews that undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. A collaboration with Moroccan Chef Hassan Ziadi, this sour hit is juicy, sweet, and mixed with summer goodness of preserved and fresh lemon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Lemon Razzicle Cream Ale

Refreshing and light like a sorbet, this pleasant summertime cream ale is pinkish-red in color with a slight tang and hint of sweetness that cleanses the palate with notes of raspberry and lemon zest. 5.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

LuLunatic

With an insane amount of Amarillo, Cascade and Chinook hops, this double dry-hopped IPA takes its inspiration from the West Coast. It’s packed with bright and citrusy hop flavors and capped off with a dry finish that will leave you raving. 7.2% ABV. 50 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Coaster

Step right up, Mango Coaster is the best ride in town. This wheated ale is loaded with notes of mango and apricot, creating a blue ribbon-worthy beer. 5% ABV. Brewed in Decorah, Iowa, by Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mango Miraculum

Pryes adds a surge of fresh mango puree to its signature Miraculum IPA for a refreshing, tropical-summer-worthy twist on a longtime fave. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

MN Brew Together – Blue Macaroon

Celebrating the best of our state – much like the Minnesota State Fair – this pastry lager is brewed with pilsner malt, almonds, milk sugar, marshmallows, vanilla bean, lemon, coconut and blue spirulina. Is it blue? Oh yeah. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., and Rochester, Minn., by a partnership of Modist Brewing and Forager Brewery. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

MN Honey Chamomile Mead

An ultra-special mead highlighted by honey from Upper Midwest canola hives fermented on fresh elder flower petals. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Naughty Shirley

A wildly refreshing twist on a childhood favorite, this grown-up version of the Shirley Temple has a hint of vodka flavor (without actual vodka), made with wine from Cannon River Winery. It evokes cheerful memories and feels like a party in a cup. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Olive Lager

This olive-infused golden lager is a nod to the classic Midwest Martini and is sure to be endlessly satisfying. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Piña Colager

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then here’s the escape for you! This crisp American lager is brewed with 100 percent real pineapple puree, fresh lime zest and a special blend of hops that imparts notes of coconut and tropical fruit. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake’d Up

Everything you love about Cake’d Up Beer with notes of vanilla cake and pineapple goodness. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Pitt Boss

An exclusive State Fair beer collaboration between Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ? Yes please! Feast your taste buds on this delicious blonde ale infused with juicy smoked peaches straight off the smoker at Animales BBQ. Expect this one to be slightly smokey, massively peachy and majorly crisp, with a touch of lingering malt sweetness that makes it the perfect pairing for delicious BBQ food. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs in collaboration with Animales BBQ Co. of Minneapolis, Minn. At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Ron Gant Was Out

An extremely approachable, full-flavored pale ale that is as crisp, clean and legal as Hrbek’s tag in Game 2 of the 1991 World Series. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Sip Hop

Citrus forward with notes of grapefruit and loads of OG West Coast hops including Centennial, Chinook and Amarillo, this hoppy West Coast IPA blast from the past sits perfectly on your palate and – just like your favorite ‘90s rap track – keeps you nodding along. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Strawberry Rhubarb Cider

Freshly pressed apples fermented dry then sweetened with the classic Minnesota combination of rhubarb and juiced strawberries. 6.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Sunny Brianna

The semi-sweet and crisp profile of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery’s Brianna combine with Island Oasis Hurricane mix, garnished with an orange slice or cherry. 4.8% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Tootsie Hop

A sassy raspberry and chocolate dessert ale. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Trippple Orange

Triple the citrus, triple the fun! Tangerines, Cara Cara oranges and blood oranges mix it up with some vanilla beans for a smoothie-style sour that’s worthy of your favorite juice bar. 7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Tropical Fruit Punch White Claw Slushy

This slushy is made with Mango White Claw Hard Seltzer, Tropical Red Bull and finished with fresh fruit punch. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Tumbleweed Hazy IPA

Bursting with big fruit flavors, this hazy IPA is so drinkable with no bitterness as it rolls over your taste buds. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Walking on Sunshine Watermelon Blonde Ale

A refreshing light blonde beer brewed with all-natural watermelon makes this a perfectly carefree summer brew. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minn., by Bald Man Brewing. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

New Non-Alcoholic Brew

All Day A-Fair!

This non-alcoholic IPA has all the intense hop aromas and bitterness an IPA drinker would expect but in an N/A craft beer. It’s golden yellow in color with aromas of melon, pear and apricot leading to flavors of breadcrust. It finishes clean and pleasantly bitter. 0.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., at Summit Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

THE FOLLOWING 43 RETURNING BEVERAGES ARE FOUND ONLY AT THE 2022 FAIR:

Beach Cruiser Tropical Cider

All-natural pineapple, passion fruit and guava lend a tropical vibe to this refreshing hard cider. 6.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Berry Bazaar Kölsch-Style Ale

This mildly tart Kölsch-style ale is brewed with black currant and cranberry purees. Lightly hopped, slightly hazy and low in carbonation, it features aromas of mixed berries and finishes with hints of pie crust. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Blue Raspberry Wine Slushy

Country White Wine infused with blue raspberry flavor make for a cool, drinkable slushy. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Blueberry Pomegranate Wine Slushie

Blueberry wine is mixed with pomegranate flavors and blended into a cool slushie. Wine made in Laporte, Minn., by Forestedge Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Brianna Banana Breeze Wine Slushie

Slightly sweet and fruity Brianna wine is mixed with strawberry and banana flavorings in this refreshing slushie. Wine made in Waconia, Minn., by Parley Lake Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Campfire Lemon Shandy

Brewed with lemon juice and honey, this refreshing wheat ale is a slightly sweet, sessionable shandy perfect for summer’s sultry days. 5.2% ABV, 13 IBUs. Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Caramel Apple Craft Seltzer

A light, bubbly and refreshing seltzer crafted with bright, crisp, green apple. Served in a glass rimmed with buttery, rich caramel, which blends perfectly with each tantalizing sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Cherry Wine Slushy

Country White Wine infused with cherry flavor to make a refreshing summer slushy. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer

Honoring two State Fair traditions – chocolate chip cookies and craft beer – this sweet sipper with a malty backbone is golden tan in color and features hints of chocolate and vanilla. Each glass is rimmed with semi-sweet chocolate. 5.2% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Clawgarita

A refreshing blend of award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix combined with White Claw Hard Seltzer. 5% ABV. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA

A pint of nostalgia, bold and refreshing, is rimmed with pink cotton candy sugar. A perfect combination of flavors, this IPA combines your favorite childhood treat with your favorite adult pastime. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Dill Pickle Ale

Infused with fresh dill and cucumber, this brew is served garnished with a dill pickle and a cube of Havarti dill cheese. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Blacklist Brewing Company. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Flirty Fruity Bubbles

This bubbly, playful powerhouse is bursting with fruity flavors. It delights with a blast of icy cold nostalgia and comes whimsically rimmed with a rainbow of crushed Fruity Pebbles. Served on ice. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Frosé Wine Slushie

This slushie blends rosé wine with a watermelon twist. Wine made in Red Wing, Minn., by Falconer Vineyards Winery & Cidery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Frozen Fruit Punch

A refreshing frozen hard seltzer with the tropical flavors of passion fruit, pineapple, mango and hibiscus. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse Brewery. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Frozen Toppers

Grain Belt Blu and Grain Belt Lem’n Shandy* beer are frozen into a foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. *New topper flavor in 2022. At Schell’s Pavilion, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Guava Have It Hard Seltzer

Freshly pressed apples and guava are the backbone of this Squoze Hard Seltzer, enhanced with a touch of lime zest. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Key Lime Pie

A refreshing squeeze of key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with green sugar. Why eat pie when you can drink it? 4.5% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Lavender Lemonade Bubble Trouble

Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine accented with lavender-infused lemonade creates a fragrant, bubbly cocktail. It’s garnished with a pinch of fresh lavender and served on ice. 8% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Mango Sangria Wine Slushie

Fruity, sweet GoGo red wine is mixed with mango to create this tropical berry sangria. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon Valley Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Maple Bacon Brown Ale

A richly colored brown ale brewed with Minnesota craft maple syrup for hints of sweetness and balanced with smoky malts. Paired with a smoked bacon slice. 5% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Michelada

A south-of-the-border beverage, the Michelada is Surly Tejas Lager mixed with hot sauce, lime juice and a blend of spices. 3% ABV. Surly Tejas Lager is brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Mini Donut Beer

This creative beer’s warm tan color, malty base and natural flavors are reminiscent of a fresh State Fair mini donut. This sweet summer sipper has enough rich flavor not to overwhelm the palate. Each glass is served rimmed with cinnamon sugar to enhance the aromas. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Minnesota Mule Cider

A play on a favorite cocktail, this gluten-free cider starts with fresh, Minnesota-grown apples and is transformed by adding loads of hand-squeezed lime and ginger. The result is a little spicy, a little citrusy and a whole lot refreshing. 7% ABV. Brewed in Webster, Minn., by Sweetland Orchard. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

OMG Seltzer Slushy

A mix of fruity flavors provides the OMG (orange, mango, guava) flavor profile. This refreshing frozen beverage is made with a tasty blend of a variety of Fulton seltzers. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Orange Cream Ale

Deep gold in color with a soft malty aroma, this dreamy ale is infused with flavors of bright citrus orange and finished with a slightly sweet and creamy texture. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Orange Solstice Shandy

This golden wit beer is brewed with oranges and fresh lemon juice. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Original Beergarita

Award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix is frozen and blended with Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss, a golden-hued American wheat beer with a touch of Wisconsin honey. Reviews have hailed the Beergarita as “refreshing, light and drop-dead delicious.” This south-of-the-border-inspired thirst quencher is also available in strawberry and mojito flavors, and can be made gluten-free. 3% ABV. Honey Weiss brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall

Outboard Motor Ale

Notes of lemon and orange peel are at the forefront of this summery, blonde citrus ale. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in San Diego, Calif., by Coronado Brewing Company. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Peach Tree Lager

This clear American-style golden lager is accented with fresh peach flavor. 4% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Peaches and Gris Wine Slushie

Frontenac Gris wine is blended with a peach twist for a perfect summer slushie. Wine made in Stillwater, Minn., by Saint Croix Vineyards. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Rasmelon Lemonade Slushy

This refreshing slushy drink is perfect for summer sippin’. It starts with lemonade, then finishes off with watermelon Red Bull and raspberry White Claw Hard Seltzer. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Raspberry Hard Cider

A tart, crisp hard cider with fresh raspberry flavor. Garnished with fresh raspberries. Naturally gluten-free. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Raspberry Wine Slushie

A refreshing summer treat, this slushie is blended with raspberry wine. Wine made in Chisago City, Minn., by Winehaven Winery. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Red Sangria Wine Slushy

This red sangria slushy is mixed with Country Red Wine and Ratafia Wine to make a unique, flavorful treat. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

S’Mores Beer

Vienna, Munich and caramel malts combine to give this amber ale its distinct smooth and approachable character, with flavors of graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow and a hint of smoke. Each glass is rimmed with chocolate and crushed graham crackers, and topped with a marshmallow. 5% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Strawberry Mint Mojito

This take on a mojito features juicy strawberry, bright lime and mint flavors dancing together with Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Served on ice. 8% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Summer Luvin’ Orange IPA

Combining Bent Paddle’s flagship Bent Hop Golden IPA with a burst of orange and tangerine infusion, as well as highlighting the hop build, makes this a perfect beer for summer days and summer nights. Each glass is rimmed and garnished with sweet orange candy. 6.2% ABV. 68 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

When Life Hands You Lemons-tini

Pucker up for this satisfying and sassy candied lemon martini cocktail showcasing bubbly white wine and garnished with Lemonhead candies. This beverage mimics classic vodka and triple-sec flavor essences to hit the spot. Served on ice. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Wildberry Bluff Wine Slushie

This Midwestern rendition of White Zinfandel, made with Marquette grapes, is accented with a wildberry twist. Wine made in Winona, Minn., by Garvin Heights Vineyards. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Returning to the State Fair

Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea

This non-alcoholic beverage starts with fresh brewed tea and adds in fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Lake Storm Lemonade

This lavender-infused lemonade features other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Wedge-Hammer

A refreshing mocktail of fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

The state fair runs Aug. 25, to Labor Day, Sept. 5.

