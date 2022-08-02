What to know about the Minnesota Primary election

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday, August 9 to decide who will be on the November ballot. Early voting for the primary election is already underway across the state.

The Minnesota Governor and Lt. Governor seats are up for grabs. On the democratic side, voters will choose between incumbents Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan or Ole Savior and Julia Parker. Three pairs of republicans are vying to get on the November ballot: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk; Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards; and Bob “Again” Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow, as it is stated on the sample ballot.

Hoping to get their names on the November ticket for the Governor and Lt. Governor seats for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis party are Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann or Steve Patterson and Matt Huff. Running with the Legal Marijuana Now party are Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse versus James McCaskel and David Sandbeck.

The Republican primary for attorney general features attorneys Jim Schultz, Doug Wardlow and Shannon Anderson. Schultz got the party’s nod at the state convention, while Wardlow has name recognition from running for the same office in 2018. The DFL candidates for attorney general are current Attorney General Keith Ellison and challenger Bill Dahn.

Voters will also decide who will be on the ballot for the Secretary of State. Erik van Mechelen and Kim Crockett are running as republicans and Steve Carlson and Steve Simon are running for the DFL.

The seat to be U.S. Representative in District 7 is up for grabs. District 7 covers the majority of western Minnesota. Jill Abahsain and Alycia Gruenhagen are the DFL candidates hoping to get on the November ballot. The winner in the primary will be running against republican Michelle Fischbach and Travis “Bull” Johnson with Legal Marijuana Now.

Two republicans are asking voters to put their name on the November ballot for the State Senator seat in District 4, which includes portions of Becker, Clay and Norman counties in northwestern Minnesota. Edwin Hahn and Dan Bohmer are running as republicans. Rob Kupec is the sole DFL candidate for District 4.

School referendums will also appear on the ballot for people in Crookston and Ulen-Hitterdal. The Crookston School District is asking for a property tax increase for a bond referendum of more than $3.9 million, which would include improvements to school facilities and a proposed sports complex. The Ulen-Hitterdal School District’s bond referendum is for approximately $1.7 million for improvements to be made at school facilities.

For voting information and to find our sample ballot visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

