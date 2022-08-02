West Acres Shopping Center celebrates 50 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What was an once an open field on the edge of town has become the prime shopping spot in the center of Fargo. West Acres Shopping Center is taking a look back in history as it celebrates 50 years.

West Acres opened in 1972, marking 50 years of business officially on Tuesday, August 2. To celebrate the 50th birthday, West Acres is hosting a family-friendly week of events including giveaways, live entertainment, pop-up bakery and beverage vendors, a throw-back 70′s lounge space and more to thank the customers and community.

You can check out a display showing the evolution of West Acres through the decades, and they are giving away 50 surprises to 50 guests at the mall throughout the week.

West Acres COO Alissa Adams says they are also taking this time to highlight store managers and the people who make the shopping center what it is.

“It’s so much fun to highlight the people behind West Acres. We would be just a mere building without the people, whether it’s out teams or the store teams, so it’s been fun to reflect back on how many people have been here for so long. We have managers that have been here since the beginning,” Adams said.

Adams says the the two newest stores at West Acres are Amodco and Pandora. She also says a new children’s store is opening up later this year; Evsie is a clothing store with a focus on tween girls between the ages of 8 and 12.

For more on the birthday celebrations, check out the West Acres Facebook page.

