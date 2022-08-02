Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN.

Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave.

An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train car was quickly put back on the tracks and sent on its way.

Railroad authorities say the train was not damaged, no other property was damaged and no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
Chad Isaak
Convicted murderer takes own life in ND prison
Kwame Twum
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
AP Mega Millions generic
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
Interstate vehicle fire
UPDATE: Driver in I-94 vehicle crash, fire dies, passenger remains hospitalized

Latest News

FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’
flood august 1
10:00PM News August 1 - Part 2
fire august 1
10:00PM News August 1 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports August 1
10:00PM Sports August 1