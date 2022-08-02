ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.

The North Dakota BCI lead the investigation into the shooting, and has since turned over its findings to the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Drew Wrigley tells Valley News Live his office is now looking through all of the evidence to make a decision on if Officer O’Brien’s actions were justified, however, Wrigley says his office is still waiting on lab results and other results to be completed before that final determination is made. It’s unclear how long the review process could take.

Wrigley says the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from reviewing the case due to a conflict of interest, as prosecutors work closely with Fargo Police. Wrigley says Cass County has yet to make a decision on the case of another July shooting involving a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper, as well as Monday’s deadly shooting by four Fargo Police officers in Mapleton.

Wrigley says three officer-involved shooting investigations is unprecedented for BCI agents and North Dakota.

Wrigley says once a decision is made by his office on the July 8 shooting, items of evidence from the case, such as body and dash camera footage, will be released to both the press and the public as long as North Dakota Century Code permits.

