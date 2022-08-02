Minnesota motorcyclist hurt after crash with black bear

PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was hurt after hitting a black bear in central Minnesota. Pillager Fire & Rescue says a passerby came across the accident on County Road 34 just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1.

The person on the motorcycle suffered significant road rash, scrapes, bruises and a broken wrist. According to first responders, the victim was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Staples via ambulance.

The black bear died from its injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.