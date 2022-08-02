Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations

Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.(Hand-out | Hotels.com)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hotels.com is looking for someone to spend the rest of their summer traveling to the best retro beach motels across the country.

The “Retro Beach Motelier” will receive a $10,000 stipend to spend on the trips, as well as a $5,000 salary. You’ll also be able to bring a friend along.

The suggested itinerary includes “cozy coastal gems dripping in nostalgia” like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami.

You’ll be expected to indulge in offline activities and document your trips for future generations using a classic polaroid camera. The photos will be posted to Hotels.com to attract new visitors to the motels.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. The application deadline is Aug. 5, and a winner will be chosen and notified by Aug. 12.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
Chad Isaak
Convicted murderer takes own life in ND prison
Kwame Twum
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
AP Mega Millions generic
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
Interstate vehicle fire
UPDATE: Driver in I-94 vehicle crash, fire dies, passenger remains hospitalized

Latest News

President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, has cough
Nicolae Miu, 52
Bail set at $1 million for Apple River stabbing suspect
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
On July 26, a warrant was issued for three suspects, including the undersheriff’s daughter...
Undersheriff’s daughter charged in the death of her 19-day-old infant, officials say