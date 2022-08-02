Former Clay County Sheriff Bill Burgquist funeral service planned

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Memorial services for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist will be held Monday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m, with the internment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Moorhead.

Bergquist was beloved by his family and the community, serving in law enforcement for over 40 years. He died last Friday at Sanford’s Hospice House in Fargo from Alzheimer’s-Dementia.

He was 64.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.