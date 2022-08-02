Contests
Benson County Sheriff seeking information on vandalism at Lebanon Cemetery

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BENSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Benson County Sheriff Office is seeking information from anyone in the community who may have any knowledge on the vandalism that took place over the weekend at the Lebanon Cemetery. This cemetery is located approximately five miles east and four miles south of Leeds, or three miles north of the village of Brinsmade. The department posted photos of 8 gravestones that had been destroyed.

Please contact the Benson County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 473-5357 with any information.

