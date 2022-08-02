BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year.

Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse.

The lunch will go from 11 am to 1 pm. The event is free will donation and open for the community.

The Engelstad foundation will match all donations.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.