BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse

Gigi's Playhouse is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day.(WMTV)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year.

Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse.

The lunch will go from 11 am to 1 pm. The event is free will donation and open for the community.

The Engelstad foundation will match all donations.

