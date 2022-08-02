Contests
Bail set at $1 million for Apple River stabbing suspect

Nicolae Miu, 52
Nicolae Miu, 52
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
HUDSON, WI (Valley News Live) - Bail has been set for one million dollars cash for the 52-year-old Minnesota man who was charged in the stabbings that happened along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.

Nicolae Miu appeared on a TV monitor from jail for his initial court appearance Monday, August 1. Miu is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four additional counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Investigators say that the five victims has sustained stab wounds to their midsections. Two have since been released from the hospital, but one of them died as a result of his injuries.

Officials with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect was tubing along the river with a group when he started stabbing other tubers then took off. It happened near the sunrise bridge in Somerset Saturday afternoon and prompted an hour-and-half long search and evacuation of the river.

According to the criminal complaint, the stabbings happened after a confrontation between Miu and a number of others. The complaint lists multiple videos that have been taken into evidence, which show Miu interacting with the group, who can be heard telling him to go away. The video shows Miu appearing to look for something, but the complaint says some of those on the scene believed he was “looking for little girls,” and accused him of being a child molester.

