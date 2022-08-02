The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday.

Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste.

This year’s judges includes representatives from Sanford ambulance, the Salvation Army, North Dakota Vision Zero and Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths.

Last year’s winning burger was Chief Joseph Backlund of the Hawley police department in Minnesota.

“The trophy travels around a little bit, we’ve got to try to get it back on the North Dakota side of the river because it spent a little bit too much time in Minnesota the last couple of years so that’s my plan for today,” said Denis Otterness, chief of police at West Fargo police department.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.