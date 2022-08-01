What to do if you purchased WE Fest tickets, but still haven’t received them

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - WE Fest week is here, but some customers who purchased tickets still haven’t received them.

On the WE Fest Facebook page, organizers informed people: If you have not received your tickets in the mail or email, we have your tickets at Soo Pass Ranch. You can pick them up at Will Call. For anyone that wants to come early to get their tickets/wristbands, we’ve added EARLY Will Call Pick Up at the Ranch House parking lot from Noon to 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some customers have been questioning ticket delivery for weeks, with some saying they placed orders before the shipping cutoff date (and paid for shipping) and the tickets never arrived.

State Patrol is also reminding people about parking restrictions along Highway 59 in Detroit Lakes. Vehicles parked along the highway must be parked on the shoulder. Parking is at your own risk. You must stay in your vehicle and are not allowed to set up things like camps, chairs or grills along the side of the road. The area is being patrolled by Minnesota State Patrol and We Fest Security.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.