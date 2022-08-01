Contests
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.

When police arrived, there were two people injured from the same car, one 54 year old female driver and one 37 year old male passenger.

The driver in the other vehicle, a 46-year-old male, was uninjured.

Both vehicles were totaled but the two are recovering with nonlife-threatening injuries.

54 year old Betty Simonson, from Alvarado Minnesota was cited for failure to yield the right of way in reference to this crash.

