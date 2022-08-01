Tons of debris leftover from early morning apartment garage fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A very scary early morning for some Fargo residents, as a detached row of garages at an apartment complex caught fire just before 3:30 this morning.

“Someone was banging on my door. It was the police yelling, ‘Fire, fire, fire get out,” says resident Amber O’jey.

She says she gathered her essential belongings and cat and headed out the door to evacuate from potential fire danger.

At that time, residents thought the fire was inside the building.

“That’s a hard thing to swallow and process while you’ve got a matter of seconds to figure out what you need to grab to get out of the building,” she says.

O’jey says everyone was outside. Some were crying, others yelling but keeping their distance but worried about what was going on.

“As soon as I got outside and out of the building, we heard a big explosion. It was loud and flames went up with it. We don’t know if there was some aerosol or gas tank from a car, but it was a loud explosion,” she says.

A stretch of garages was completely engulfed in flames.

“There were flames 20 to 25 feet in the air, and there was smoke so bad you could hardly see the flames,” says O’jey.

She says she was told by a neighbor one of the main garages affected wasn’t able to shut because it had too much stuff inside, and the one next to it had a car someone was working on in it.

“It’s just hearsay, but you could see in the aftermath there’s a lot of metal pieces and furniture still in the garage that didn’t burn. Both vehicles were absolutely destroyed. The seats in the vehicles are even gone,” she says.

But O’jey says thankfully crews were able to safely put it out, and everyone was allowed back inside.

“Law enforcement and the fire department worked so well together in keeping us all safe,” she says.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.