Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.

Officials say several families were gathering at the lake for the weekend and a family member realized the boy wasn’t inside. They searched for the two-year-old inside and outside the house before the child’s father found him face down in the water near shore.

Officials say one of the visitors was a firefighter with a department in South Dakota and immediately began CPR, while a 16-year-old called 911. It’s estimated that life-saving efforts were performed for about one minute before the child began to breathe again.

Authorities say the firefighter’s training and experience was essential in saving the child’s life. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

