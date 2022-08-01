Minnesota Primary Voting Information

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

KEY 2022 ELECTION DATES IN MINNESOTA

June 24: Early voting begins for primary election

Aug. 8: Last day for in-person early voting for primary

Aug. 9: Minnesota primary election

Sept. 23: Early voting begins for general election

Nov. 7: Last day for in-person early voting

Nov. 8: Election day

WHO CAN VOTE IN MINNESOTA?

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, in order to be eligible to vote in Minnesota, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on Election Day

A resident of the state of Minnesota for at least 20 days

Not currently serving a felony sentence (including probation, parole or supervised release)

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN MINNESOTA

Minnesota residents can register in advance until 20 days before the election. Registration is available online at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. Voter registration can also be completed using a paper form, whether from a voter registration drive, county elections office, or printed from the Secretary of State’s website and postmarked by 20 days before the election.

Registration is also available on Election Day at the polls, by bringing in an approved document that proves your current address or having another registered voter in your precinct vouch for you.

You can check your registration status online at the Secretary of State’s website.

WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT

Sample ballots can be found by searching your address on the My Ballot page of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

WHERE & WHEN TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY

The state has a Poll Finder available online, where you can enter your address to find your polling location.

Most polls open starting at 7 a.m. on Election Day, and close at 8 p.m.; however, if you’re already in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

DO I NEED TO BRING ID TO VOTE?

Not if you’re already registered. Identification or proof of address is only needed if you need to register to vote at the polls. If your voter registration is current, your name will be on the voter list at your polling location and the state of Minnesota does not require you to to show an ID to vote.

HOW TO FILL OUT A BALLOT

Whether it’s in-person or absentee, in most cases in Minnesota, voters will use a pen with blue or black ink to completely fill in an oval next to a candidate’s name.

Be sure to read the headings in each section, as some city or school board races are filling multiple seats and will allow voters to cast a vote for more than one candidate.

In its tips for new voters, Minnesota Secretary of State’s office also notes that voters don’t have to fill out every race. Even if you leave some races blank, the rest of your ballot still counts.

HOW TO VOTE EARLY IN PERSON

Minnesota voters can cast a ballot in-person starting 46 days before an election at county election offices. Some communities also offer additional in-person voting locations.

Early voting is available until the day before the election.

Eligible voters can also register to vote at an early voting location by providing proof of a current address.

HOW TO VOTE EARLY BY MAIL (ABSENTEE)

Minnesota voters can cast an absentee ballot by mail starting 46 days before Election Day.

Voters can request absentee ballots online on any day of the year except Election Day, while making sure to allow election officials enough time to send the ballot to you.

Absentee ballots typically require a witness signature from another registered Minnesota voter to be valid.

Once filled out, absentee ballots can be returned in multiple ways:

Return a ballot by mail or a package delivery service to your county elections office.

Ballots can be returned in-person to your county elections office by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

In special cases, voters can ask for an agent to pick up and deliver ballots to the elections office.

No postage stamps are required to send in a ballot by mail.

HOW TO TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT

Absentee voters can track whether their ballots have been received by searching on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

HOW TO CHANGE YOUR VOTE

According to the Secretary of State, Minnesota absentee voters can ask to cancel their ballot until the end of business two weeks before Election Day. Voters must contact the election office that sent the ballot. A new ballot can be mailed, if there’s enough time, or voters can cast their ballot in-person at the polls instead.

HOW CAN I BE SURE MY MAILED BALLOT IS SECURE?

When you apply online for an absentee ballot in Minnesota, you have to enter your driver’s license or state ID number, or the last four digits of your social security number to release the ballot for mailing. When you mail it back in, you have to provide the exact same number you used to get it.

As a voter tracks their ballot online, if it goes missing a voter can cancel it like a lost check and fill out a new ballot to take its place.

WHERE IS MY COUNTY ELECTION OFFICE?

For voters with questions about their registration status, or those looking to drop off an absentee ballot, the Secretary of State keeps a list of the locations, contact information, and websites of county election offices across Minnesota.

BE CAREFUL WITH PHOTOS AT THE POLLS

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, it is not illegal to take a photo inside of a polling place but voters are not allowed to take photos of a marked ballot.

