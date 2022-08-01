Contests
Mapleton residents shelter in place

Shelter
Shelter(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office ordered a shelter-in-place on Monday. An alert from agency says an ‘incident involving shots fired in the area of 5th St. N. and 5th Ave. N.’ is currently taking place. Residents in that area are advised to lock their doors, find an exterior room and stay away from windows and exterior doors.

We have a crew in the area working to gather more information.

