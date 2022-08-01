Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car

Shane Teigland
Shane Teigland(Clearwater County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 27 year-old man has been arrested after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car and driving away with it.

Police say that on July 31 at 12:45 a.m., Shane Mason Teigland led law enforcement on a pursuit after stealing the vehicle.

A Clearwater County deputy first located the stolen vehicle on Lower Rice Lake Road.

The pursuit continued into Mahnomen County where deputies place spike strips on the road where Teigland ran over them but kept driving.

Deputies eventually were able to stop the vehicle by using a PIT maneuver on Mahnomen County 4.

Teigland is currently being held at the Clearwater County Jail pending numerous charges and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

