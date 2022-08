FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are working a scene after reports of shots fired.

Scanner traffic indicates it started around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 along 16th St. N. just south of 12th Ave. N.

Our reporter on scene says police are stationed along the block.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

