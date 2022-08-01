Fargo man dies after falling off motorcycle during crash

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist died after he fell off during a crash near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The man was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into a sunflower field.

The rider then fell off the motorcycle, which continued to travel a short distance before coming to a stop.

Someone passing by noticed the motorcyclist in the field and called for help.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

