Fargo man dies after falling off motorcycle during crash

(WILX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist died after he fell off during a crash near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The man was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into a sunflower field.

The rider then fell off the motorcycle, which continued to travel a short distance before coming to a stop.

Someone passing by noticed the motorcyclist in the field and called for help.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

