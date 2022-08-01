Cooler Monday with Lingering AM Storms

MONDAY: Temperatures on Monday will be slightly lower than over the weekend as a result of a passing cold front that may bring a thunderstorms, particularly for the Northern Valley. These storms will begin to dissipate around Noontime and be mostly gone by the evening hours. However, a scattered shower will remain a possibility. Due to the passing cold front, temps will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Once the rain threat passes, expect clear skies for the remainder of the day!

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: We’re tracking a bit of an active pattern for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of some showers on Tuesday. Though plenty of dry time is expected, we’ll have to be watching the radar on Tuesday and Thursday as the humidity will be on the rise. After those showers pass through, all that will be left is the winds. Highs Tuesday look hot, in the low-90s. That heat wave will continue Wednesday with highs again in the 80s and 90s. Thursday cools down only slightly, with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures on Friday will continue to be warm in those upper 80s that may result with an scattered thunderstorm and gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will stay consistently in those mid 80s for our weekend start. We will have another chance of some showers and storms for your Saturday morning.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s. Skies should be clear with a small chance of evening showers.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with light shower chances. Just a pinch cooler. Low: 58. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures. Chance of some storms. Low: 71. High: 95.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers possible across region. Low: 57. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 57. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 73. High: 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of some showers and storms for the am. Low: 72. High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 82.

