Convicted murderer takes own life in ND prison

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak(KFYR)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man convicted of murdering multiple people in a gruesome work-place death has taken his own life.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it was called to the State Penitentiary in Bismarck on Sunday, July 31 for a report of an inmate who caused self-harm.

That inmate was identified as 48-year-old Chad Isaak and rushed to the hospital where he died.

Highway Patrol and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are now investigating the death.

Isaak was found guilty in 2021 for killing four people: William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuhrer, and Robert Fakler.

