Charges pending after 3 hurt in ATV crash near Motley

MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are being treated for injuries after an ATV crash in Cass County, Minnesota. Sheriff Tom Burch says his office received the report around 12:40 a.m. on July 30.

The crash was reported in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Avenue SW in rural Motley, Minnesota. Deputies and first responders say an ATV left the road and rolled several times into the ditch, hitting trees.

The driver of the ATV is a 20-yaer-old from Motley. He was taken to the Staples Hospital and later flown to a Twin Cities hospital for serious injuries.

A 20-year-old woman from Elk River, who was riding on the ATV, was taken from the scene via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital for serious injuries. The other passenger, a 19-year-old from Motley, was taken to Staples Hospital for injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation found that alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the crash and formal charges are pending.

