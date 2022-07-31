Contests
Christmas on the Danube

McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP Mega Millions generic
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
Interstate vehicle fire
UPDATE: Two men seriously hurt in vehicle crash, fire on I-94
Near Downer, MN
Family found safe after hiding in cornfield near Downer
UPDATE: Man dies after getting pinned underneath lawn mower
Grant German's family
‘He would do anything for anybody.’: Family shows their support for cousin fighting brain cancer

Latest News

Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
A 17-year-old died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88