Five people injured in two-vehicle crash near Akeley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AKELEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash, near Akeley.
Authorities say, around 3 p.m. Sunday, a pickup truck attempted to cross Highway 64 near 170th Street when it was t-boned by a car as it was going north on the highway.
All five passengers in the car were hurt.
Their ages range between 10 and 51.
All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The 23-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt.
