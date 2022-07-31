Contests
Five people injured in two-vehicle crash near Akeley

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AKELEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash, near Akeley.

Authorities say, around 3 p.m. Sunday, a pickup truck attempted to cross Highway 64 near 170th Street when it was t-boned by a car as it was going north on the highway.

All five passengers in the car were hurt.

Their ages range between 10 and 51.

All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt.

