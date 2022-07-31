Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m.

The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Authorities say strong winds pushed the fire towards the nearby apartment building forcing residents to be evacuated.

Three garage units were damaged by the fire. The others only suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

