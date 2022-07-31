Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County

ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire.

The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control before his vehicle rolled into a field and went up in flames.

The car is a total loss.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

