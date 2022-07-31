Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County

Rollover & Vehicle Fire in Rural Arthur
Rollover & Vehicle Fire in Rural Arthur(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire.

The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control before his vehicle rolled into a field and went up in flames.

The car is a total loss.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP Mega Millions generic
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
Interstate vehicle fire
UPDATE: Two men seriously hurt in vehicle crash, fire on I-94
Near Downer, MN
Family found safe after hiding in cornfield near Downer
UPDATE: Man dies after getting pinned underneath lawn mower
Grant German's family
‘He would do anything for anybody.’: Family shows their support for cousin fighting brain cancer

Latest News

Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
10:00PM SHOW PART 1- JULY 30
10:00PM SHOW PART 1- JULY 30
10:00PM SHOW PART 3- JULY 30
10:00PM SHOW PART 3- JULY 30
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 30
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday July 30