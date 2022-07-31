Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County

HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash along near Highways 17 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County.

That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids.

43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off the road and into a ditch before rolling.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says Nelson was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.