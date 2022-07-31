Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County

(ARC Images)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash along near Highways 17 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County.

That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids.

43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off the road and into a ditch before rolling.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says Nelson was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP Mega Millions generic
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
Interstate vehicle fire
UPDATE: Two men seriously hurt in vehicle crash, fire on I-94
Near Downer, MN
Family found safe after hiding in cornfield near Downer
UPDATE: Man dies after getting pinned underneath lawn mower
Grant German's family
‘He would do anything for anybody.’: Family shows their support for cousin fighting brain cancer

Latest News

Rollover & Vehicle Fire in Rural Arthur
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
10:00PM SHOW PART 1- JULY 30
10:00PM SHOW PART 1- JULY 30
10:00PM SHOW PART 3- JULY 30
10:00PM SHOW PART 3- JULY 30