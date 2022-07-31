Contests
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

The Land of 10,000 Lakes will welcome two new millionaires after two lucky people drew the winning tickets for the million-dollar prize.
AP Mega Millions generic
AP Mega Millions generic(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Devin Ramey
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS — While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have claimed their winning tickets as of Saturday afternoon.

The winning tickets were sold at a Holiday Station in Forest Lake and a Casey’s General Store in Fridley.

Under Minnesota law, the names and cities of people who win win $10,000 or more in the lottery are automatically considered private data and the identity of the winner can only be made public if the winner so chooses. If winners decide to make their identities public, the Minnesota Lottery will have a giant check waiting for them.

After someone finally drew the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, the winnings for it reset to $20 million and the next drawing will be on Aug. 2.

