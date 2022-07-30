Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl, DA says

Dedrick Bell, 37, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl,...
Dedrick Bell, 37, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl, according to the district attorney's office.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee man has been sentenced to three decades in prison for abusing a young girl for several years.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. 37-year-old Dedrick Bell pled guilty to a felony charge for the rape of a child.

WMC reports Bell was arrested in July 2021 when a 13-year-old girl told her mother that he had been sexually assaulting her since she was 10 years old.

Authorities said Bell admitted to the girl’s mother that he had been abusing the girl in various locations when she confronted him. The 37-year-old reportedly told her the incidents happened around the house, in the backyard and sometimes in a car when she wasn’t home.

According to the district attorney’s office, Bell told authorities the assaults had been happening for the last three to four years.

Officials with the state said Bell has a court date scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate vehicle fire
UPDATE: Two men seriously hurt in vehicle crash, fire on I-94
Near Downer, MN
Family found safe after hiding in cornfield near Downer
Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist passes away
Motorcycle Crash
UPDATE: Motorcyclist found unresponsive in lakes country dies
Otter Tail County Crash (7/28/22)
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash

Latest News

Multiple laxative products sold at major retailers are part of a voluntary recall due to...
FDA: Select laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to contamination concerns
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive...
Biden tweets video from Truman balcony
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in...
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group