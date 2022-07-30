Hot weekend with some storms

TONIGHT- SUNDAY: Saturday will begin with temperatures in the 60s and high temperatures will reach the 80 as a result of a warm front which will enter our area from the west. Because of that warm front, there is a chance of thunderstorms late tonight into early Sunday morning, some of which could be on the stronger side. Clouds will increase as that front approaches our area. Chance of scattered showers will increase throughout the day on Sunday with high temps remaining in the 80s range.

MONDAY: Temperatures on Monday will be slightly lower than over the weekend as a result of a passing cold front that may bring a lingering shower or two that may have a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, expect plenty of dry time with temperatures in the upper to mid 70s.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: We’re tracking a bit of an active pattern for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of some showers on Tuesday. Though plenty of dry time is expected, we’ll have to be watching the radar on Tuesday and Thursday as the humidity will be on the rise. After those showers pass through, all that will be left is the winds. Highs Tuesday look hot, in the low-90s. That heat wave will continue Wednesday with highs again in the 80s and 90s. Thursday cools down only slightly, with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures on Friday will continue to be warm in those upper 80s that may result with an scattered thunderstorm and gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will stay consistently in those mid 80s for our weekend start. We will have another chance of some showers and storms for your Saturday morning.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of Isolated severe storms in the morning. Warm. Low: 67. High: 85.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with light shower chances. Just a pinch cooler. Low: 61. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures. Chance of some storms. Low: 66. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers possible across region. Low: 70. High: 91.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 65. High: 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 67. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of some showers and storms for the am. Low: 72. High:85

