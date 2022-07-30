Honoring those that have passed, Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show returns for 13th year

FRAZEE, MN (Valley News Live) - While the years tick by, a family in Frazee, MN, alongside the surrounding community get together to honor the memory of Tyler Shipman. Since his death in 2010, a memorial car show has been put on to raise support for others.

“So this car show and community involvement and volunteerism and what we call, Pay it Forward for Tyler. Has been a part of my grief journey.” said Daneele Shipman, Tyler’s mom.

Shipman was 18-years-old when died after his battle with cancer. While the pain still exists of losing a loved one, Tyler’s sister, Cassidy, shared what it means to see the community together.

“Going through something as hard as that, but choosing to make something good out of it because of everything that has happened,” said Cassidy Shipman. “Yes it was a tragedy, but we turned it into one of the most amazing story. We have a whole new family out of it.”

This year was the 13th annual event for the Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show, and according to the Shipmans it just gets bigger and bigger. It was also a joyous occasion for the family as Cassidy made her return after being deployed to Kuwait. She mention that she is glad to be back home. Daneele Shipman, said they feel the love from the community, especially after the death of Tyler.

For more information on Pay it Forward for Tyler and the Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show, click here.

