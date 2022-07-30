Fire tears through vacant mobile home in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vacant mobile home went up in flames Friday night.

The Fargo Fire Department responded to the fire at 753 Countryside Trailer Court shortly after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, the trailer was fully involved in a fire.

Authorities say a second mobile home caught on fire due to flames coming out the windows of the neighboring trailer.

Firefighters rescued a man out of the second trailer after receiving reports that he could not easily evacuate.

Both fires were contained within 20 minutes.

The man, who was evacuated, is now being assisted with temporary shelter from the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation.

