UPDATE: no charges brought for death of two girls in house fire

By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause is still considered undetermined and police they are not planning to file charges for the death of two young girls in a house fire in December, 2021.

The blaze happened in Bemidji on December 23rd in a bedroom with medical oxygen tubing on the floor as well as extension cords under a bed. The four adult occupants of the home survived. Police state that neither the oxygen tubing or extension cords could be ruled out as the cause of the deadly fire, and it remains under investigation.

Neither the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office or the Beltrami attorney’s office say they are interested in pursuing charges at this time.

