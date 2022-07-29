Stage West turns The Lights pink with LEGALLY BLONDE

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stage West will paint the Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights pink starting with the opening of LEGALLY BLONDE. This high-energy musical is part of Stage West’s first full season of performances and comes one year after the group’s inaugural production in July 2021.

LEGALLY BLONDE performances are on July 29-31 and August 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

The Broadway musical is based on the hit movie of the same name. Stage West’s production has 37 cast and crew members. LEGALLY BLONDE is directed by Stage West’s founding Artistic Director, Adam Pankow, with choreography by Patrick Kasper and musical direction by Maisi Pedersen.

This production is partially funded by The Arts Partnership, with support from the Cities of Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo. Additional programming support is provided by the North Dakota Council for the Arts.

VIP, Reserved, and General Admission seating for LEGALLY BLONDE is available at westfargoevents.com or by calling 701-532-1793. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate beginning one hour before performances.

More information can be found at the West Fargo Events website or you can follow @StageWestWF on Facebook and Instagram.

