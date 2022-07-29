Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist placed on hospice care

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been suffering from Alzheimer’s. Due to the recent progression of the disease, he is placed on hospice care at Sanford. Bill is resting comfortably with his family and friends by his side. The family is asking you to keep Bill and his family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days. After 16 years as Clay County’s top cop, Sheriff Bergquist retired in January 2019. He had more than 40 years of law enforcement experience.

