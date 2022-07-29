Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist placed on hospice care

Bill Bergquist
Bill Bergquist(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been suffering from Alzheimer’s. Due to the recent progression of the disease, he is placed on hospice care at Sanford. Bill is resting comfortably with his family and friends by his side. The family is asking you to keep Bill and his family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days. After 16 years as Clay County’s top cop, Sheriff Bergquist retired in January 2019. He had more than 40 years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s trigger ban blocked, abortion to continue in the state
DWI
Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI
DUI graphic
Juvenile arrested for DUI following crash
Burglary in Moorhead
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call

Latest News

Otter Tail County Crash (7/28/22)
Injuries reported after crash in Otter Tail County
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Sheriff: Man arrested, accused of killing father at Aitkin County cabin
6:00PM News July 28 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 28 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 28 - Part 2
6:00PM News July 28 - Part 2