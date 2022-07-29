Retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist passes away

CLAY CO. MN (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says retired Sheriff Bill Bergquist has passed away. Empting says Bill died peacefully Friday morning with his family by his side.

The family thanks the community for the support they have given Bill over his many years of dedicated service. Bill had been suffering from Alzheimer’s and because of a recent progression of the disease, he was placed on hospice care.

After 16 years as Clay County’s top cop, Sheriff Bergquist retired in January 2019. He had more than 40 years of law enforcement experience.

